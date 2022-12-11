Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Trimmed by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,652 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $52,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $627,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $321.04 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $339.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.68.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

