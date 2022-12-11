AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,480 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $26,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AMETEK by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AMETEK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $139.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.75. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.00%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

