Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s Largest Position

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 764,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.0% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $104,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $142.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.