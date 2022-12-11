Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s 8th Largest Position

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.1% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $5,295,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 279,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,210,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.41 and a 200 day moving average of $149.72. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

