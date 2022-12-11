Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.8% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,001,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple Stock Performance
Apple stock opened at $142.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.72. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
