Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 82,762 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.5% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 220,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,187,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Pluribus Labs LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 133.2% during the second quarter. Pluribus Labs LLC now owns 39,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 141,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $291,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Price Performance

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.16 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average of $149.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.