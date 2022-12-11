Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.72. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

