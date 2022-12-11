Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,295,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 279,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,210,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 36,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

AAPL stock opened at $142.16 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.