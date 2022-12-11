Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,119,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 469,793 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.9% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $426,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

Apple stock opened at $142.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

