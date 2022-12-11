Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.7% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,295,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 279,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,210,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,454,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 36,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 161,470 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,076,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AAPL opened at $142.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average of $149.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
