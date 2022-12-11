AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 133,057 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,057 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $27,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2,511.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

BHF opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.35. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

