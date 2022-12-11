AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 564,519 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 180.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564,519 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $25,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

