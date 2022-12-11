AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,606 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $23,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $1,102,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 62.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 14.9% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $393.58 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $667.64. The firm has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 397.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $390.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,156,275. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.