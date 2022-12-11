AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 944,032 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,512,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 944,032 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $22,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

NYCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

