AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,239 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $26,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,069,000 after purchasing an additional 758,674 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,068,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.83.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $116.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $107.90 and a one year high of $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

