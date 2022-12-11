AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $23,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,264,000 after purchasing an additional 86,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,328,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 356,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,550,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.36 and a 12-month high of $190.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,286.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,726,180 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.