AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,247,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,976 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $24,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 218.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 10,763.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 95.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 342,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

In other ChampionX news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $158,242.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ChampionX news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $158,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,903. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

