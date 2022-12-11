AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,479 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $23,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,764,000 after purchasing an additional 521,105 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,874,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 432,025 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,812,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after purchasing an additional 236,079 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,204,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,818,000 after buying an additional 124,709 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

