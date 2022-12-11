AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 101,318 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,592 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,318 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $22,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after acquiring an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 312.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,780,000 after acquiring an additional 589,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,148.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 483,676 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,350,000 after buying an additional 468,785 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 17.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,768,000 after buying an additional 355,141 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 211.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after buying an additional 258,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

NYSE:LPX opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $79.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

