AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 113,076 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,828,078 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,076 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $26,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $215,059.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $215,059.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.79. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $278.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.15 million. Research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FULT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

