AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 157,156 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 596,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,156 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $22,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,236 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth approximately $104,167,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.5 %

FE opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

