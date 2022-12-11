AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 55,856 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,856 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $26,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVLT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 8,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CVLT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $64.19 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.88. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 114.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $188.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

