AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,986 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $26,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,870,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,534,000 after buying an additional 1,545,526 shares during the period. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,836,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after purchasing an additional 116,465 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 22.1% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 605,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,875,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 47.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,380,000 after buying an additional 99,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC opened at $123.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.94.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.05. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 12.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,816.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,816.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $53,099.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,740. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

