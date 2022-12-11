AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,852 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 696,267 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 42.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 115,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,397 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 89.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in NIKE by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $109.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.01. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

