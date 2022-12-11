AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,874 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $22,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH stock opened at $119.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.86. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $160.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

