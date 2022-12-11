AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,988 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $26,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of AGCO by 6.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 68.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 34.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $132.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.68 and its 200 day moving average is $112.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

