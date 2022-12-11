AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,462 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,066 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $23,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $245,827. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $194.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.67. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $285.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

