AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,333 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $23,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Crane by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 159,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 13.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Crane by 22.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Crane by 19.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 33.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $616,159.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,823.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crane Stock Performance

CR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $99.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.71 and its 200 day moving average is $96.11.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.62 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

