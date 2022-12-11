AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $27,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.