AQR Capital Management LLC Has $22.65 Million Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $22,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $98.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average is $89.18. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $101.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

