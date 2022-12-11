AQR Capital Management LLC Has $22.76 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 321,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125,451 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $22,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. State Street Corp increased its position in Southern by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Southern by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after buying an additional 1,607,524 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Southern by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after buying an additional 1,449,639 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 13,012.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,092,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average is $71.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

