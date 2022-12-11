AQR Capital Management LLC Has $23.83 Million Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 247,352 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $23,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,793,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 386.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,694,000 after buying an additional 890,210 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Allegion by 37.7% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,469,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,758,000 after buying an additional 676,606 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Allegion by 141.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 354,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after buying an additional 207,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth $20,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Down 1.6 %

ALLE opened at $109.13 on Friday. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $133.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.