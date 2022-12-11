AQR Capital Management LLC Has $23.84 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,821 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $23,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 150,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $865,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.33. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.88 and a fifty-two week high of $205.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average of $92.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $83.00 target price on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

