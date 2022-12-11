AQR Capital Management LLC Has $24.84 Million Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 79,332 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $24,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 114.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKSI. Cowen lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.18.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MKSI opened at $82.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.52. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.