AQR Capital Management LLC Has $25.23 Million Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 707,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,557 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $25,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Premier by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Premier by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $33.34 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

