AQR Capital Management LLC Has $25.58 Million Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 112.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 921,870 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $25,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,709,000 after buying an additional 1,063,599 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 39,521 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 425,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 41,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HPP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

In other news, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Mark David Linehan acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,217.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 38,930 shares of company stock valued at $461,550 in the last 90 days. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $260.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

