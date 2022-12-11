AQR Capital Management LLC Has $26.04 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 378,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $26,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 22.6% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in GoDaddy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $68,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,270.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $68,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,270.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,478 shares of company stock worth $488,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY opened at $74.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading

