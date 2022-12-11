AQR Capital Management LLC Has $26.33 Million Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042,887 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,263 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $26,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 14.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 37.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 164.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,549 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,516 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,227 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE:FL opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,105,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,105,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

