AQR Capital Management LLC Has $26.45 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,195,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 924,195 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $26,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 65.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 215.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEI. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,130. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

