AQR Capital Management LLC Has $26.51 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,787,239 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,052 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $26,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,266,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,765 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,391,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,646,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,663,000 after buying an additional 71,198 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE CLF opened at $15.50 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

