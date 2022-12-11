AQR Capital Management LLC Has $26.80 Million Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $26,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.90.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.11 and its 200-day moving average is $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.83%.

Science Applications International Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.