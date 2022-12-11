AQR Capital Management LLC Has $26.92 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,190 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $26,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Equinix by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Equinix to $726.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.18.

Equinix stock opened at $675.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $604.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $638.23. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $853.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,388 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

