AQR Capital Management LLC Has $27.54 Million Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,029,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,712 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $27,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 391.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,032.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE TEX opened at $43.52 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

