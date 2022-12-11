AQR Capital Management LLC Has $27.80 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 231,193 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $27,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 698.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,896,000 after acquiring an additional 79,820 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 728.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 651.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.87.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $343.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.58. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $710.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.90 and its 200-day moving average is $355.27.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

