AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 129.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,291,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858,514 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $27,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBLU. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 217.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.