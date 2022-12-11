AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,636 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $27,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW opened at $169.75 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $182.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $630.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.30 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

