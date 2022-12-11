AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 152,940 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 664,593 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,940 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $27,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after purchasing an additional 883,395 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after buying an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,985,000 after acquiring an additional 676,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,585,000 after acquiring an additional 259,773 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.3 %

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Shares of BK opened at $44.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

