AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 168,447 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 590,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,447 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $25,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $1,717,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6,076.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,507.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,922.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of HWC opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $365.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 18.37%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

