AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,818 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,818 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $26,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,625,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,816,000 after buying an additional 19,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,113,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,337,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,553,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,230,000 after buying an additional 43,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,543,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,042,000 after acquiring an additional 139,111 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $140.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.83 and a 52-week high of $148.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.47 and a 200-day moving average of $128.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

