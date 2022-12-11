AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,948 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $25,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 174,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KOF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE KOF opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.78. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.39%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

